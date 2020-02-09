EVER fancied owning your own pub?

Well, there are a number of pubs up for sale waiting for you to take the plunge.

Here are six pubs currently up for sale in Newport.

The Queen's Hotel

Bridge Street

(The Queen's Hotel, Newport. Picture: Rightmove.)

Located in the heart of Newport, the Grade II listed building has been on the market since March.

Currently run by JD Wetherspoons, the pub is described as a "substantial corner property" on property website Rightmove.

The pub has 29 en-suite hotel rooms, a catering kitchen, meeting rooms and two staff flats.

The guide price is £850,000,

Hot Rocks pub and club

Chepstow Road

(The 8-bed property is on Chepstow Road. Image: Rightmove.)

This 8-bedroom property is located on a "busy" road, says Rightmove.

There is also opportunity for un-used areas to be converted into flats, the website adds.

Weekly sales are estimated at around £8,000.

The guide price is: £30,000 and it is a leasehold.

Man of Steel Pub

Pontfaen

(The Man of Steel Pub. Picture: Google Maps.)

This community pub has a public bar, games area, lounge/dining room, three bedrooms and two trade garden areas.

Pontfaen, where the pub is located, is between the suburbs of Ringland and Somerton, to the south eastern edge of Newport.

"The east of Newport has become a popular residential location with those commuting to Bristol since the removal of the Severn Bridge tolls," sellers Sydney Phillips says.

"However, Pontfaen is a traditional community which supports the Man of Steel with its custom."

The guide price is £125,000.

Baneswell Social Club

Havelock Street

(Baneswell Social Club. Picture: Google Maps.)

This 3-bedroom pub has a lounge bar, function room, accommodation and domestic lounge.

According to sellers Sydney Phillips, the lounge bar is a "well appointed room arranged around a feature Servery which has marble and panel frontage and matching display back fitting".

And the main function room can "comfortably seat up to 100".

The guide price is £195,000.

Foresters Oaks

Between Newport and Chepstow

(The Foresters Oaks. Picture: Google Maps.)

The Foresters Oaks "is a substantial property" set in 1.66 acres, says sellers Phillip Sydneys.

It is located on the main A48 between Newport and Chepstow.

"There are extensive bar and dining facilities, five to seven bedrooms, trade garden, extremely large car par for 100 and additional woodland."

The guide price is £350,000.

The Griffin

Griffin Street

(The Griffin. Picture: Rightmove.)

The three-storey, mid-terrace property is in the heart of Newport city centre.

Two rooms above the pub also come with the property and bring in an estimated £9,960 per annum, M4 Property Consultants said.

The guide price is £199,950.