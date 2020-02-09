TWO Newport women have set up a training academy for would-be hairdressers and beauticians.

Emma Macmillan and Alison Edwards have opened the accredited Mac-Ed Training Academy, next to Torfaen Training in Springvale, Cwmbran.

Both have vast experience teaching hairdressing and beauty therapy within the further education sector, combined with having previously owned successful salons within the industry.

The academy will deliver VRQ and NVQ qualifications specialising in hair, beauty, barbering and nail technology, in partnership with VTCT, an awarding organisation that offers vocational and technical qualifications in a range of service sectors.

In addition, it will offer shorter bespoke courses in dermaplaning, lash lifts and tanning, along with hair courses that include vintage hair styles, specialist colouring techniques, hair removal and barbering courses.

The ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the academy

"We are both professional teachers and have loads of experience, but we want to be able to open our doors and our training to everyone," said Mrs Macmillan.

"This is why we chose to offer fun courses alongside our professional qualifications.

"Being able to teach people from high end professionals, to starters into hair and beauty, for use in the salon or at home, is a dream".

Ms Edwards praised the "incredible" support they have received in getting set up from Torfaen Council, which she said made the process a more enjoyable experience.

“We look forward to working alongside them in supporting people to gain skills ready for them to seek employment in the wonderful industry,” she said.

Many friends and family of Alison Edwards and Emma Macmillan (second and third left) attended the opening

All courses are open to both existing stylists and therapists, as well as individuals who have a passion to work within the hair and beauty industry.

Torfaen councils executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, Cllr Richard Clark said: "This new venture has demonstrated the excellent partnership working that takes place right across the council to establish such businesses.

“I would like to wish Alison and Emma all the best for the future as I’m confident this business will go from strength to strength”.

Torfaen Training, Communities for Work, and Torfaen Economy and Enterprise have all worked with Mac-Ed Training, providing a range of professional businesses set up support, advice and funding to assist in securing and adapting the premises.

Capital funding and business insurance protection will aid in the development of the enterprise and ongoing support will be provided to encourage its sustainability.

The new business venture will also be collaborating with Torfaen Adult Community Learning to offer free short courses in Plaiting and Skin Care techniques.

For course information please head to the website www.mac-edtraining.co.uk or follow them on Facebook at @Training.Mac.Ed