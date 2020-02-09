A DRINK-DRIVER has been jailed after he was caught by police whilst nearly four times over the legal limit.

Amir Ali Khan, aged 25, of Medway Court, Bettws, Newport, was also disqualified from driving and uninsured when he was stopped in a Mercedes CL180.

The offences occurred in Ruperra Street in the Pill area of the city on February 1.

Khan had 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was jailed for 12 weeks after appearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant was also ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.