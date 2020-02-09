A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court in the last week.

MARC ANDREW WAINFUR, aged 40, of Clarence Place, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted the theft of an iPhone worth £700, a driving licence and bank cards from a vehicle.

He must observe an eight-week electronically-monitored curfew and undergo a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Wainfur must also pay £700 compensation and £85 costs.

ROBERT PAUL DAVIES, aged 44, of Clytha Square, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to committing a public order offence at the city’s Probation Service office and assaulting a police officer.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Davies was also fined £40, pay £50 compensation and £40 costs.

GAVIN KEITH FORWARD, aged 39, of Carno Street, Rhymney, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted assaulting a police officer at Ystrad Mynach police station and resisting a constable in the execution of his duty.

He will be supervised by the Probation Service for a year and will have to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Forward must also pay £100 compensation to the office and £85 costs.

DANIEL LEE PARFITT, aged 23, of Taliesin, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay compensation of £250 after he was found guilty of common assault in his absence.

He admitted failing to surrender and was ordered to pay £300 costs.

MARK ADAM NATION, aged 23, of Howe Circle, Newport, was jailed for 11 weeks after he admitted harassment and two counts of common assault.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to his victim and £330 costs.

CHRISTOPHER HARTLAND, aged 29, of Hafod View Close, Brynmawr, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a Gwent Police vehicle, public disorder and resisting arrest in Abergavenny.

He must pay compensation of £100, prosecution costs of £85 and a £21 surcharge.

GARETH MARSHALL, aged 27, of Malcolm Sargeant Close, Alway, Newport, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to the possession a quantity of crack cocaine.

He also has to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

KIERAN OLSEN, aged 19, of Jane Austen Close, Newport, was fined £60 after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

He also has to pay prosecution costs of £85.

JAMIE LEE FITZGERALD, aged 28, of Afon Llwyd Terrace, PONTNEWYNYDD, Pontypool, was banned from the roads for 14 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CARL EDWARD LEE LIXTON, aged 44, of Morden Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £750 compensation after he admitted causing £5,986 worth of criminal damage to doors and windows belonging to Pallet Recycling South Wales.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs.

JOHN GUYTON, aged 27, of Ash Green, Oakfield, Cwmbran, was banned from the roads for six months after pleading guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He must also carry out 120 hours unpaid work and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

DAVID NOVAC, aged 27, of Redland Street, Newport, was banned from the roads for 20 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink-driving limit and driving with no insurance.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.