OUR Dog of the Week is Layla, the longest guest at Newport City Dogs Home. She has been waiting for nearly 250 days, but poor Layla gets overlooked, time after time.

She wasn’t microchipped when she arrived at the centre, so the staff have no knowledge of her exact age, her breed mix, or her previous history. They have estimated her age at around three or four years, and she is possibly a lab/spaniel mix.

She is as clever as can be, she loves mind games, she is a quick learner, and she will retrieve a ball all day long.

Layla had obviously had some basic training before she arrived at the centre, but she can be a little anxious around strangers, and her carers feel this is due to harsh training methods.

As a result, unless she knows and trusts someone, Layla cannot be sure whether the hand that reaches out to her is in kindness, or whether she is going to be ‘punished’.

Layla absolutely adores the staff and volunteers at the centre who she knows and trusts, and she will happily give her paw in friendship to people she knows are not going to harm her.

Layla needs a forever family to take care of her, and to help her regain her trust in humans. In return, she would devote herself them.

If you would like to meet Layla, contact the staff at Newport City Dogs Home on 01633 290902, or pop in for a visit - no appointment needed.