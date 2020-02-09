A MAJOR housing development for a Monmouthshire village - involving 269 homes and a care home - have been approved.

Land south of Crick Road in Portskewett can now be developed after two reserved matters applications were given the green light by Monmouthshire County Council.

One of the applications, by Melin Homes, covered the housing development. It included plans to reduce the number of houses on the development from 291 to 269, and the inclusion of play area provision.

The second application was submitted by the county council and covered design aspects of a dementia-friendly care home.

Both had been subject to 33 objections from neighbours over privacy concerns, traffic issues and a potential drain on community resources.

Outline planning permission for both developments had already been approved by the council.

Concerns were raised over transport and parking provision at the planning committee meeting where the applications were approved.

“I support the idea and obviously having a dementia- friendly area is positive," said Councillor Louise Brown.

“However, one of my concerns is about bus transport and making sure there is public transport available to visit spouses or family members in the care home.

“Are there going to be adequate bus stops?”

Cllr David Dovey said he thinks the scheme is "great", but added: “The big issue now is car parking. What happens is, when there are green areas, people tend to park on them. How are we going to stop that?”

The committee was given details of how traffic matters have been dealt with in the outline planning application.

Senior development management officer at the council, Craig O’Connor, said it was a great scheme.

He said: “It’s completely in line with what we are striving for.

“We are creating a place not just a development.

“It’s a really successful scheme and I am really proud of the team with this.”