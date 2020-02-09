A WOMAN who weighed in at 20st has turned her life around after losing more than a quarter of her body weight in just under 12 months.

Lauren Edmunds-Smith, 26, from Pontllanfraith but now lives in Risca, has lost an incredible six stones in 11 months.

“I had stopped weighing myself for years but knew that I was extremely large,” she said.

“I realised that I wasn’t going to have the long and happy life that I had imagined if I carried on like this.

“I want to have a family eventually, but I also want to make sure I can live life to the fullest”.

Mrs Edmunds-Smith before and after her weight loss

Mrs Edmunds-Smith has struggled with her weight all her life and has always been the biggest person her age that she knows. She was constantly picked on in school because of her size and became depressed because of it.

“I’m happy now that I’ve lost the weight,” she added.

“I’m finally happy to have my picture taken which is something that is extremely important to me.

“I’ve lost another half stone since the last week of December. My goal weight is 12st."

She has also began to look at skin removal surgery to remove a lot of loose skin due to the dramatic weight loss.

Another before and after of Mrs Edmunds-Smith

Mrs Edmunds-Smith thanks her husband, Liam Edmunds-Smith, for being one of her biggest motivations.

“I could feel that there were things we couldn’t do because of my size and how breathless it made me,” she said.

“He’s been my gym buddy and a constant source of support when I’ve had down days.

“I put a lot of my success down to him”.

Speaking of her diet, she ate strictly vegan and remained so, and began counting calories - eating 1,500 a day, making sure it was healthy.

She has also started a weight loss Instagram (@bulbalaur_) to stay on track.