DO you recognise this Newport scene?

Last week's picture was of the corner of Beaufort Square and St Mary's Street in Chepstow (below). Here's what you had to say:

This is Beaufort Square, Chepstow. The photo dates from around 1910 - the shop has a public telephone. The name Chepstow is Old English for Market Place, in the late 1700s the Square was known as the Beast Market (cattle market) & it was here that they had the pillory & whipping post. In the Square was the WW1 memorial & a naval gun from a submarine. Off to the right was Herbert Lewis's department store where you could get coffee & cakes - on the wall of the café area was the mechanism driving the big outside clock. The works were behind glass so that you could see all the wheels turning. Sadly, Chepstow - like so many other places - is suffering - Herbert Lewis has gone & there are many empty shops. When I was last in Chepstow, I also noticed that the friendly & welcoming atmosphere had gone. Will it ever come back?

Dave Woolven, Newport