SUPERCARS and classics are under starter’s orders for the motor show of the summer at Chepstow Racecourse.

The South Wales Car Festival, showcasing supercars, classics and music is to be staged at Chepstow Racecourse on Sunday June 14, 11am-6pm.

Organisers are gathering an array of vehicles including supercars, classic cars, commercial, military and vintage cars, as well as motorcycles, for the charity fundraising event.

The event is being staged in aid of Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care.

Event organisers Franca Nigro and Beth Harrington, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “This exciting car show is a first for us and initial feedback is extremely positive.

"We would like to thank Mr Simon MacDonald, of Pure Solutions, for being so instrumental with his support in helping to organise the event.

“As well as a dazzling array of vehicles on display on the day we will also have bars, street food, a kids corner, funfair, live music, entertainment, VIP area, crafts staffs, local produce and much more. It’ll be a great day out in a fabulous setting for the entire family. ”

Although the food and beverages stalls have now been confirmed, St David’s Hospice Care is still looking to book the following: Exhibitors, motor/vehicle traders and suppliers, craft and local produce stalls.

For more details and how to buy tickets or book trade stands, please visit southwalescarshow.co.uk or call 01633 851051.

There is a special offer on family tickets of £25.00 for a family of five.