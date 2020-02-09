BROC the retriever helped patients at St David’s Hospice Care launch its Big Welsh Brew fundraiser.

The gleaming black retriever brought joy and laughter to patients at the St David's Hospice Care day hospice in Malpas, Newport when he arrived with his Monmouthshire owner Jill Bowler.

Ms Bowler visits the hospice once a fortnight with her dog as part of the Therapy Dogs national scheme.

She said: “Broc loves the visit and everyone loves seeing Broc. "We were happy to come along and help launch the Big Welsh Brew at St David’s Hospice Care.”

Skye Lewis, who arranged the Big Welsh Brew launch in aid of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We couldn’t have had a better guest to help us with our launch.

"Broc was really great, everyone loves him. He brings so much joy when he and Jill visit.

“Patients attend the hospice to take part in activities, have therapies and treatments such as chemotherapy, and meet with people going through similar things.

"Broc helps them feel more relaxed. Any money supporters raise through staging their own own big Brew will help us maintain this service for our patients”.

The patients, who each raised a cup of tea or coffee for the launch, said: “Broc is lovely, we look forward to seeing him when he visits.

"He’s so well behaved and seems to love being among people at the day hospice.”

The year’s Big Welsh Brew is on Friday March 6.

People in offices, at school, in work or at home are encouraged to arrange a tea break as part of the Big Welsh Brew to help raise funds for St David’s Hospice Care.

The charity has put together a fundraising pack stuffed full of ideas.

For details call 01633 851051 or visit stdavidshospicecare.org