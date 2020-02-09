A TREE has fallen on the M4 in Newport, partially closing the road in one direction and causing tailbacks.
UPDATE 6.35PM: The tree has been removed and the road has been re-opened. Traffic is flowing normally.
The tree is blocking two lanes of the westbound carriageway on the approach to Junction 25 (Caerleon).
Traffic officers are on the scene and are directing drivers into the right-hand lane.
Congestion is building, with queues of traffic stretching back to Junction 24 (Coldra).
High winds caused by Storm Ciara have brought down several trees across Gwent today.