A TREE has fallen on the M4 in Newport, partially closing the road in one direction and causing tailbacks.

------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE 6.35PM: The tree has been removed and the road has been re-opened. Traffic is flowing normally.

------------------------------------------------------------------

The tree is blocking two lanes of the westbound carriageway on the approach to Junction 25 (Caerleon).

Traffic officers are on the scene and are directing drivers into the right-hand lane.

Congestion is building, with queues of traffic stretching back to Junction 24 (Coldra).

Queues on the M4 westbound as a result of the fallen tree. Picture: Traffic Wales

High winds caused by Storm Ciara have brought down several trees across Gwent today.