AS STORM Ciara swept across Gwent today, trees were falling with alarming regularity throughout the region.

Residents were posting their pictures of the fallen trees throughout the day on social media which wreaked havoc on the roads, with one even partially closing the M4 this evening.

You can follow our live coverage of the effects of Storm Ciara here.

Here is a list of the fallen trees across Gwent:

M4 Westbound, Coldra

Two lanes are blocked and traffic is building due to a fallen tree on M4 Westbound from J24 A449 (Coldra) to J25 B4596 (Caerleon).

Lanes one and two (of three) are blocked.

Police are on scene and council are en-route.

Mitel Roundabout, Caldicot

Lee Farrands caught this shot of a huge tree which was uprooted at the Mitel Roundabout near Portskewett, Caldicot.

Residents were relieved to see that tree had fallen away from the busy B4245.

Old Abergavenny Road, Raglan

Clare Louise Williams captured the scene after a tree fell near Raglan Garden Centre on the way out of Raglan.

Bigsweir Bridge, Tintern

Kath Loder sent in this photograph of a tree which had been brought down by high winds at Bigsweir Bridge, not far from Tintern, which completely blocked the road.

Glangrwyney Road, Gilwern

Shannon Heywood sent in an image of this tree which had fallen just past the Glangrwyney bridge ahead of Gilwern.

Drivers have reported that conditions on the road are treacherous.

Old Abergavenny Road, Raglan

Danielle Jade Jowen sent us this picture of a tree blocking the road outside Raglan Garden Centre on the Old Abergavenny Road.

The tree was not causing chaos for too long, thanks to local officers and some little helpers.

Holywell Crescent, Abergavenny

Tracey Stark sent in this picture of a tree blocking the road at Holywell Crescent in Abergavenny.

A469, Rhymney

Bargoed officers assisted police in Rhymney this afternoon after a fallen tree caused the road closure from Deri to Pentwyn.

Sluvan Road, Pontypool

Police officers in Pontypool said they were receiving lots of reports of fallen trees in the area.

This snap shows one they dealt with in Sluvad Road, New Inn.

You can stay updated with all things storm-related via our live blog for the rest of the day.