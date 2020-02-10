A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court in the last week.

CRAIG DAVID ANNETT, aged 32, of William Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order imposed for stalking within two days.

He was also ordered to pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from custody.

RYAN JOHN LEWIS, aged 32, of Cae Mawr Road, Caldicot, was banned from the roads for three years and two months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving with no insurance and failing to surrender.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.

DARREN MORGAN SCOTT, aged 31, of Glan Ebbw, West Side, Blaina, was jailed for 20 weeks after he admitted being drunk and disorderly in Newport’s Upper Dock Street, failing to surrender and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for assaulting police officers.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge.

LEWIS DANIEL THOMAS BULLOCK, aged 23, of New Cottages, Abergavenny, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving for having cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 surcharge.

RICHARD CONNICK, aged 56, of Capel-Ed Lane, Penperlleni, Goytre, Monmouthshire, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was fined £665 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

GARY JAMES VAUGHAN, aged 47, of Worcester Street, Monmouth, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

SACHA JONES, aged 37, of Letterston Road, Rumney, Cardiff, was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order in Newport imposed for harassment.

SAMUEL HARRIS BROMLEY, aged 21, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted common assault and criminal damage.

The defendant was ordered to pay £350 compensation, £400 costs and a £90 surcharge.

HANNAH MARIE BAYLISS, 30, of no fixed abode, Newport, was fined £75 after she pleaded guilty to the theft of make-up from Superdrug in the city and failing to surrender.

She must also pay compensation of £63.89, £40 costs and a £32 surcharge.

RYAN DAVID VOISEY, aged 38, of Cardiff Prison, was conditionally discharged for 24 months after he admitted the possession of the opioids morphine and buprenorphine at Monmouthshire's Prescoed Prison.

He was ordered to pay a £32 surcharge.

LEA BARRIE GREGORY, aged 46, of Graig View, Ynysddu, was ordered to pay compensation of £115 after he pleaded guilty to the theft of three bottles of Jura whisky from Sainsbury’s.

The defendant was also fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.