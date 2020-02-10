A DANCE school is celebrating having four students nominated for UK awards.

Newport's Lao Dance School, based at Let Loose Soft Play Centre in Corporation Road, is delighted that four of its students have been nominated for awards at the 10th Diva Awards - held the night before the Diva 2020 championships in Bridlington, later this month.

The four students are among a total of six to be nominated from Wales and will be up against dancers from all over Europe.

L-R: Ella Phillips, Angel Davies, Grace Hawkins and Shalee Wonersley finding out they have been nominated for Diva Awards.

It is the second year that 13-year-old Ella Phillips from Pill, Newport, has been nominated and this year she is up for two awards, the U16 Girls Freestyle and the U16 Slow Dance.

Shalee Wonersley, also 13 and from Alway, Newport, and 15-year-old Grace Hawkins from Cwmbran have also been nominated for the U16 Girls Freestyle.

And Angel Davies, 18 from Cwmbran, has been nominated for the Adult Freestyle category.

The Lao Dance School pupils are ready for the Diva competition.

Ella, Angel and Shalee described their shock at being nominated.

“I was overwhelmed,” said Angel, while Ella added that it was a very good feeling to be nominated.

Grace Hawkins has been nominated for the U16 Freestyle Award alongside her fellow pupils Shalee Wonersley and Ella Phillips.

“It’s lovely for them to be nominated and get the recognition they deserve,” added Marie and Nicole Lao, co-directors of the dance school.

Grace Hawkins in action during a previous competition.

While the awards are an exciting time for the girls, what is at the forefront of their minds is the competition, which the whole school are aiming to reach the finals.

The Diva 2020 competition takes place on Saturday February 22 and the awards are held the previous evening.