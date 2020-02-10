A NEW community sensory garden will be created in Tredegar's historic Bedwellty Park, for the benefit of residents and visitors.

The garden, which will be complemented with a bluebell trail, is the result of a fundraising effort that began with a donation of £2,800 by councillor John Morgan, who represents Tredegar's Georgetown ward on Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

That enabled the initial development of the project, and volunteers from the Friends of Bedwellty House and Park group have been successful in raising even more money with the support of local businesses and the Aneurin Leisure Trust.

Further funds were raised through the Moondance Foundation, Pen Oer Bryn, and through events organised by the volunteers, and hosted at Bedwellty House.

These included a successful fashion show exhibiting items from Pebbles and Welch Designs of Tredegar, an inspiring concert by Can Aderyn Singers, and a dance-a-thon held in the newly-renovated Carriage House Room at the park.

The aim is to complete the sensory garden to the side of the park's Ice House.

The new sensory park will be located near the Ice House

“We were absolutely delighted to receive funding to add to the fundraising that our volunteers have already done. We’re very grateful for the support we’ve received from everyone so far," said Janet Hatton, who chairs the Friends of Bedwellty House and Park.

"The design for the garden is already underway and we're excited to work with the design team to make sure we have a community sensory garden that can be enjoyed by all."

Phill Sykes, operations director of Aneurin Leisure Trust added: "The volunteers have done a truly amazing job of raising the funds and we know that the sensory garden will be a tremendous enhancement to Bedwellty House and Park.

Bedwellty House and Park in Tredegar

"We'll continue to support the volunteers through ongoing activities and advice and guidance, whenever they need it".

The community sensory garden is in development and the official launch is planned for August 2020.

More information about activities to support the development of the garden will be communicated in the coming months on www.bedwelltyhouseandpark.co.uk