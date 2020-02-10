UPDATED 9.10am: The M4 eastbound around Newport remains very congested following this morning's crash and broken down car.

The estimated travel time remains at 45 minutes, though traffic appears to be easing.

UPDATED 8.59am: Traffic is now flowing well on the eastbound exit slip road at junction 24 (Coldra) after the earlier crash

UPDATED 8.47am: Travel time on the M4 eastbound around Newport is currently estimated at around 45 minutes.

Eastbound traffic on the M4 between junctions 25 (Caerleon) and 24 (Coldra). Picture - Traffic Wales

UPDATED 8.41am: The queuing eastbound traffic currently stretches from before junction 29 (A48M) to east of junction 23 (M48, Chepstow).

It is moving, but only very slowly, and there are pockets of stationary vehciles so take care.

UPDATED 8.27am: The cars involved in the crash on the M4 exit slip road at junction 24 (Coldra) have been moved to the hard shoulder, and all lanes have reopened, but queues remain as a result.

UPDATED 8.18am: The map of the M4 around Newport does not make for pretty viewing eastbound at the moment.

UPDATED 8.08am: The inside lane of the exit slip road at junction 24 (Coldra) remains closed while mergency services deal with the crash there.

Traffic remains very heavy on the M4 eastbound, from shortly before junction 29 (A48M), to east of junction 23 (M48, Chepstow) due to the two incidents this morning.

UPDATED 7.52am: There is a second incident involving the M4 eastbound, this time on the exit slip road at junction 24 (Coldra).

An ambulance is at the scene. The incident appears to involve a car.

The inside lane of the slip road is closed.

UPDATED 7.47am: AA Roadwatch is reporting that the incident invoilved a broken down car in the inside lane.

UPDATED 7.33am: There is a queue of more than half a mile too, on the M48 west, at the junction with the M4, due to Chepstow area traffic needing to join the M4 at junction 23a if they wish to go east.

This is due to the Severn Bridge being closed due to high winds, and is adding to the congestion due to the crash.

UPDATED 7.29am: There is a two-mile tailback eastbound on the A4810 towards junction 23a of the M4 (Magor services).

TRAFFIC is queuing for 12 miles on the M4 eastbound, due to a crash between junctions 23a (Magor services, A4810|) and 23 (M48, Chepstow).

Congestion is currently back to junction 28 (Tredegar Park).

Travel time is around 45 minutes - and the A4810 eastbound towards junction 23a is also affected.

All lanes have been reopened. The motorway was closed for a time to remove a car from the inside lane.