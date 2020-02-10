MORE than 3,000 homes across Gwent were left without power yesterday as Storm Ciara wrought havoc across the region.

Winds of up to 97mph were recorded in some parts of the UK and if you’ve stepped outside today, you’ll know Storm Ciara hasn’t completely relented.

And it is bad news if you were looking forward to some respite from the bad weather.

Throughout today, Storm Ciara’s grip will loosen, but still expect strong, driving winds.

As we head into the week, plummeting temperatures married with strong gusts of wind will make for biting conditions.

Monday

You can expect gusts of around 40pmh across the region today as the entrails of Storm Ciara make themselves felt.

Temperature (12PM): Between three and seven degrees Celsius

What it will actually feel like (12PM): Between minus one and three degrees Celsius.

Tuesday

Expect gusts of around 30 to 38 mph across Gwent.

Temperature (9AM): Between two and five degrees Celsius.

What it will actually feel like (9AM): Between minus three and minus one degrees Celsius.

Wednesday

Storm Ciara will have passed, and wind gusts will drop down to around 20 to 25 mph.

Temperature (9AM): Between two and five degrees Celsius.

What it will actually feel like (9AM): Between zero and one degrees Celsius.

Thursday

Though the storm will have blown over the UK by this point, wind gusts are expected to pick back up again, fluctuating between 38 and 42 mph.

Temperature (9AM): Between five and seven degrees Celsius.

What it will actually feel like (9AM): Between zero and two degrees Celsius.

Friday

Wind gusts will drop back down to a normal level of around 25mph.

Temperature (9AM): Between six and eight degrees Celsius.

What it will actually feel like (9AM): Between two and five degrees Celsius.

