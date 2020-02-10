A POPULAR brand of dog food is recalling several products because they "may pose a risk to human and animal health".

Happy Hounds has issued a recalled alert for a range of its frozen raw dog food products on a "precautionary basis," says the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The FSA said: "Happy Hounds is recalling a range of its frozen raw dog food products on a precautionary basis as they may pose a risk to human and animal health.

"Sampling undertaken by the company has identified elevated levels of bacteria indicating a potential risk.

"A withdrawal and recall have been actioned by the company."

The affected products:

Raw Diced Chicken Dog Food

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code 1075

Best before 12 September 2020

Raw Chicken & Tripe Dog Food

Pack size 1kg

Batch code 1199/809

Best before 19 July 2020

Raw Chicken & Beef Dog Food

Pack size 1kg

Batch code 1223/828

Best before 18 November 2020

Raw Chicken Dog Food

Pack size 2.5kg

Batch code 1233

Best before 12 November 2020

Raw Chicken Dog Food

Pack size 2.5kg

Batch code 1235

Best before 18 November 2020

Raw Chicken Wing Tips

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code 1235

Best before 18 November 2020

Raw Tripe

Pack size 2.5kg

Batch code 838

Best before 15 November 2020

Raw Liver

Pack size 1kg

Batch code 838

Best before 27 November 2020

Raw Minced Chicken & Tripe Dog Food

Pack size 1kg

Batch code 1237/839

Best before 27 November 2020

Raw Chicken Drumsticks

Pack size 1.5kg

Batch code 1236

Best before 3 December 2020

What you should do

If you have bought any of the above products do not use them.

Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

Advice on handling raw pet food

When handling and serving raw pet food it is always advised to clean utensils and feeding bowls thoroughly after use.

Consumers should wash hands thoroughly after handling raw pet food, bowls, utensils or after contact with the faeces of animals.

Raw pet food should be stored separately from any food (especially ready to eat foods).

Care should be taken when defrosting to avoid cross contamination of foods and surfaces.