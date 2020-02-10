A POPULAR brand of dog food is recalling several products because they "may pose a risk to human and animal health".
Happy Hounds has issued a recalled alert for a range of its frozen raw dog food products on a "precautionary basis," says the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
The FSA said: "Happy Hounds is recalling a range of its frozen raw dog food products on a precautionary basis as they may pose a risk to human and animal health.
"Sampling undertaken by the company has identified elevated levels of bacteria indicating a potential risk.
"A withdrawal and recall have been actioned by the company."
The affected products:
Raw Diced Chicken Dog Food
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code 1075
Best before 12 September 2020
Raw Chicken & Tripe Dog Food
Pack size 1kg
Batch code 1199/809
Best before 19 July 2020
Raw Chicken & Beef Dog Food
Pack size 1kg
Batch code 1223/828
Best before 18 November 2020
Raw Chicken Dog Food
Pack size 2.5kg
Batch code 1233
Best before 12 November 2020
Raw Chicken Dog Food
Pack size 2.5kg
Batch code 1235
Best before 18 November 2020
Raw Chicken Wing Tips
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code 1235
Best before 18 November 2020
Raw Tripe
Pack size 2.5kg
Batch code 838
Best before 15 November 2020
Raw Liver
Pack size 1kg
Batch code 838
Best before 27 November 2020
Raw Minced Chicken & Tripe Dog Food
Pack size 1kg
Batch code 1237/839
Best before 27 November 2020
Raw Chicken Drumsticks
Pack size 1.5kg
Batch code 1236
Best before 3 December 2020
What you should do
If you have bought any of the above products do not use them.
Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.
Advice on handling raw pet food
When handling and serving raw pet food it is always advised to clean utensils and feeding bowls thoroughly after use.
Consumers should wash hands thoroughly after handling raw pet food, bowls, utensils or after contact with the faeces of animals.
Raw pet food should be stored separately from any food (especially ready to eat foods).
Care should be taken when defrosting to avoid cross contamination of foods and surfaces.