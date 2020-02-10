PEOPLE living in and around Newport, and who have experience of the traffic problems on the M4 in and around the city, can now have their say on how best to tackle them, given that the relief road proposal will not now go ahead.

Lord Burns, chairman of the M4 Traffic Commission set up in the aftermath of last June's decision not to proceed with plans for an M4 Relief Road south of Newport, is keen to hear people's views ahead of the development of alternative measures.

"I have now become a regular visitor to Newport, a city rich in history, full of character, and with significant economic potential," said Lord Burns.

"It is well known that there are acute congestion issues on the M4 around Newport and other major roads in the area. What has also become clear to me recently is the difficulty in navigating the city by foot, bicycle or public transport.

"As chair of the South East Wales Transport Commission, I have been tasked with tackling congestion by looking at alternatives to the M4 relief road.

"Later this year, we will put forward a package of measures designed to make a noticeable change for those who live and work within the communities of South East Wales, especially Newport.

"To achieve this, we need your local knowledge and insight to best understand and select the most appropriate transport options for the city and the region.

"To this end, I would like to ask you to take a few minutes to tell us your thoughts and ideas.

"You can feed back on any aspect of transport in Newport and its surrounding areas - from footpaths and cycle lanes to bus stops and train stations.

"It’s not a formal consultation - just a few simple questions - and you can give as much or as little detail as you wish.

"We will consider every idea submitted, and publish a summary along with our recommendations to Welsh Government on our website, www.gov.wales/south-east-wales-transport-commission.

"The website also has further information about the commission and its progress to date."

To have your say, visit: https://HaveYourSaySEWT.commonplace.is or

https://DweudEichDweudSEWT.commonplace.is

Alternatively, you can email your ideas to SEWTransportCommission@gov.wales