A LORRY has overturned on the M48 Severn Bridge.
UPDATE 12.49pm: The bridge may have been damaged as a result of the incident, according to early reports fro mthe scene.
UPDATE 12.30PM: South Western Ambulance Service has confirmed there is one patient requiring assistance. A service spokesman said senior paramedics and teams of specialist paramedics have been sent to the scene.
Traffic cameras show the HGV on its side, on the eastbound carriageway heading towards England.
Ambulances, police vehicles, and a fire engine are at the scene, and the bridge is closed in both directions.
Highways England said, via the Severn Bridges Twitter account, that there had been a "sudden spike in high winds".
The Severn Bridge was closed for much of Sunday and Monday morning as high winds, caused by Storm Ciara, continued to affect the area.
The bridge was re-opened to all traffic shortly before 9am.
Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the M48 Junctions 1-2 (Eastbound Old Severn Bridge). The road is closed and diversions are in place. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/NHGMfi26fh— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 10, 2020
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said its crews from Chepstow, Malpas, and Ely were attending the scene.
More to follow.
