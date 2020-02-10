A LORRY has overturned on the M48 Severn Bridge.

-------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE 12.49pm: The bridge may have been damaged as a result of the incident, according to early reports fro mthe scene.

UPDATE 12.30PM: South Western Ambulance Service has confirmed there is one patient requiring assistance. A service spokesman said senior paramedics and teams of specialist paramedics have been sent to the scene.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Traffic cameras show the HGV on its side, on the eastbound carriageway heading towards England.

Ambulances, police vehicles, and a fire engine are at the scene, and the bridge is closed in both directions.

Highways England said, via the Severn Bridges Twitter account, that there had been a "sudden spike in high winds".

The overturned lorry on the M48 Severn Bridge eastbound. Emergency services are at the scene. Picture: Highways England

The Severn Bridge was closed for much of Sunday and Monday morning as high winds, caused by Storm Ciara, continued to affect the area.

The bridge was re-opened to all traffic shortly before 9am.

Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the M48 Junctions 1-2 (Eastbound Old Severn Bridge). The road is closed and diversions are in place. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/NHGMfi26fh — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 10, 2020

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said its crews from Chepstow, Malpas, and Ely were attending the scene.

More to follow.