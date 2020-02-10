A MAN has gone on trial accused of the alleged sexual abuse of a young girl.

Timothy Jones, aged 50, of Usk Road, Caerleon, appeared at Newport Crown Court to deny eight counts against him.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

MORE NEWS

Prosecutor Clare Wilks told the jury of seven men and five women: “The defendant in this case faces allegations of sexual abuse.

“He denies all of the allegations and says they are false and that the complainant is lying.”

Miss Wilks added: “She said he would kiss her and touch her and he told her not to tell anyone. She told the police she was scared he would hurt her.”

The prosecutor played to the court a video interview the girl gave to detectives last year in which she said: “He would touch me in my private parts. He would say, ‘Keep this a secret. Don’t tell anyone.’

“He would undress me. I felt scared. I was scared he would hurt me."

Miss Wilks said Jones, who is defended by his barrister Susan Ferrier, has described the allegations against him as “total rubbish”.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault against a girl aged under 13 and three charges of sexual assault against a girl aged under 13 by penetration.

The trial, before Judge Richard Williams, is expected to last four days.

Proceeding.