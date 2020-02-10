A MAN has appeared in court following an incident in which armed police swooped on a property in Blackwood last week.
Robert Evan Hodson, aged 32, has been charged with affray, allegedly committed on February 6.
The defendant, of Skenffrith Close, Grove Park, Blackwood, appeared before Newport magistrates.
His case was adjourned until March 6 and he was granted conditional bail.
