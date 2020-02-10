THE police are appealing for information relating to a vandalised defibrillator in Blackwood.

Last month, the South Wales Argus reported how a defibrillator outside the Maxime Cinema in Blackwood had been vandalised on January 5, to the outrage of the local community.

The defibrillator had been installed early in 2019, after being funded by Blackwood Town Council, with assistance from June Thomas of Jack’s Appeal and the Aneurin Bevan Health Board.

Maxime Cinema paid for the mounting of the case on their property and the electricity needed to keep the case at the optimum temperature.

At the time, Blackwood's mayor, Cllr Gerwyn James, called the vandalism "very upsetting".

Now, Gwent Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Gwent Police would like to speak to this man in connection with reports of a vandalised defibrillator in Blackwood on January 5, 2020. Picture: Gwent Police

If you recognise him, or if you have information in connection with the vandalised defibrillator, contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 2000007148.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 with any information.