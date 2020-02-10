WE all wish to see bustling high streets at the heart of our towns.

To achieve this we need thriving local businesses and positive engagement by our communities with their high streets.

However, the sad reality is, today too many of our high streets are in crisis.

Too many shops in Welsh town centres are empty. Figures from the Welsh Retail Consortium show that, in the most recent quarter, Wales had a retail vacancy rate of more than thirteen per cent.

This is a higher shop vacancy rate than in any other part of the UK.

There are many reasons for the decline of our high streets.

Changes to people’s lifestyles have meant changes to the way they shop.

The development of out of town retailing in some cases has had a detrimental effect on town centres across Wales.

Shoppers like and appreciate the convenience and choice offered by out of town retailers with the benefit of free parking.

E-commerce is one of the fastest growing markets in Europe with more and more business being carried out on the internet.

All these factors combine to increase pressure on our high streets.

We need a package of measures to support local businesses and communities. That means addressing the issue of non-domestic rates.

Local businesses in Wales are still being hampered by high non-domestic rates that are stifling business creation and hindering their growth.

The lack of Welsh Government support has resulted in our town centres being blighted by empty shops, bringing the risk of vandalism and crime adding to the run down appearance of our communities.

We need a more informed approach to town centre management. But it’s not just about shops. Leisure and services have an essential role to play.

We need a balance of large retailers, small shops, leisure services, cafés, bars and restaurants as well as housing.

We need a town strategy that recognises the particular problems faced by our seaside and Market towns and provides the tailored support these communities need and deserve.

The Welsh Conservatives would unleash Wales’ potential by establishing a fund for our Seaside and Market Towns worth £200 million pounds over five years.

This funding commitment would enable these communities to grow and to thrive.

There is an urgent need to revitalise our High Streets as centres for economic growth and we need to act now.