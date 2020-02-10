A LONE woman was allegedly touched inappropriately by a drunk man on a train travelling between Cardiff and Newport, the British Transport Police (BTP) have said.

The woman was travelling alone on a Transport for Wales Cheltenham Spa service.

After boarding at Cardiff Central railway station, a drunk man reportedly sat next to the woman - who was at the front of the rear carriage - and began talking to her.

The drunk man then reportedly began touching the woman inappropriately.

"The man refused to move for a while when the woman attempted to leave her seat," the BTP said.

The incident is said to have happened between 5.10pm and 5.25pm on Thursday, February 6.

The BTP are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman for the BTP said: "The suspect was described as a bald, white man, aged between 50 and 70 years old, wearing a white top with a black coat and a black and yellow baseball cap.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting the reference 2000012526."

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.