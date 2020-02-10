A NEWPORT author has been shortlisted for one of the most sought-after children's book awards in the UK.

Emma Smith-Barton is in the running for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize 2020, in the Older Fiction category, for her novel The Million Pieces of Neena Gill.

The novel tells the story of Neena, who has always been a good girl, but who finds herself slowly falling apart after her brother leaves her.

Born in South Wales to Pakistani parents, Ms Smith-Barton's writing has been heavily influenced by growing up between cultures.

Before writing, she taught in secondary schools, and her adult short stories have appeared in various publications. The Million Pieces of Neena Gill is Emma's first novel for young adults.

Ms Smith-Barton (above) said: “I’m beyond thrilled to be shortlisted for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize.

"I’ve admired the prize for years and have been inspired by many of the authors previously on the list.

"It’s an honour to be in such fantastic company, especially with a book that’s so close to my heart.”

Lauren Jones, bookseller at Waterstones Newport, said: “We are delighted that Emma has been shortlisted and always love to hear of the success of our local authors.

"We loved Emma's writing style and found her character Neena very relatable. Her book is ultimately uplifting and full of hope.”

Every year Waterstones’ expert booksellers are called upon to vote for the books they believe are the very best in new children’s writing and illustration.

Now in its sixteenth year, the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize has become a formidable platform for emerging talent, demonstrating its enduring relevance by bringing the best new books to readers’ attention every year and launching the careers of many children’s book authors and illustrators.

The shortlists consist of eighteen books across three categories.

Six books will compete within each category to be crowned category winner, with the three category winners then vying for the overall title of Waterstones Children’s Book of the Year 2020.

The winners will be announced on Thursday March 26. The winner of each category will receive £2,000, with the overall winner receiving an extra £3,000.