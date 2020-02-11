THIS is everywhere in Gwent where a drug-related offence took place in December.

Data from Police.UK shows there were 140 drug offences reported by Gwent Police during the festive period.

Of those cases, 113 cases are still under investigation and six are awaiting court outcome.

Newport saw the most drug-related offences recorded with 57, followed by Caerphilly with 39.

View our interactive map below to see where the offences were reported and what outcome the incident has.

The breakdown of where the offences were recorded by local authority

Blaenau Gwent – 7

Caerphilly – 39

Monmouthshire – 19

Newport – 57

Torfaen - 17

The current outcomes of each reported incident

Awaiting court outcome - 6

Formal action is not in the public interest - 4

Offender given a caution - 4

Offender given a drugs possession warning - 9

Offender given penalty notice - 3

Unable to prosecute suspect - 1

Under investigation - 113

What is a drug-related offence (Gwent Police)?

The Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 is the main legislation covering drugs.

It puts drug into different categories, known as Class A, B and C. Drugs regulated in this way are known as ‘controlled’ substances. Class A drugs are those considered to be the most harmful. Under the Misuse of Drugs Act it is an offence to:

Possess a controlled substance

Possess a controlled substance with the intent to supply

Unlawfully supply a controlled drug (even when there’s no charge made for the drug)

Allow premises you occupy or manage to be used for the purpose of drug taking

Know the signs for drug taking

These are only some of the signs and should not be treated as absolute proof of drug abuse:

Sudden changes in mood and behaviour (erratic, irritable, moody, hyperactivity, restlessness, etc.)

Deterioration in personal appearance, health and hygiene

Easily or constantly fatigued

Secretiveness

Depression

Increased absenteeism from work

Loss of appetite

Stealing money or goods

Excessive spending or money-borrowing

Deterioration of long friendships and relationships

Get support

Worried about a child? Advice for parents and carers

Worried about a friend? Here’s how you can help them out

The Frank helpline provides free, confidential advice, counselling and referral to specialist services 24 hours a day.

The Talk to Frank website also has a facility for finding organisations in your local area that can help you

Reporting drug crime

If you’re concerned about drug use or dealing in your area, no matter how small, Gwent Police wants to know.

To report drug activity please call 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or reporting online.