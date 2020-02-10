TEACHERS' strikes at two secondary schools in Newport will continue this week as union members resist planned staff restructuring.

Caerleon Comprehensive School and Llanwern High School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday) and on further dates this week.

Members of the NASUWT are taking further strike action at Caerleon Comprehensive over what the teachers' union called the restructuring of the school's middle management, which could do "great damage to the academic leadership".

The restructuring could involve staff demotions and potential job loss, NASUWT said, adding that the restructuring was taking place "along the lines of the new curriculum".

Newport City Council has said previously that no compulsory redundancies were pending at Caerleon Comprehensive.

The school will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday this week - February 11 and 12 - headteacher Lana Picton has confirmed in a letter to parents.

Caerleon is the second comprehensive school in Newport to be affected by strike action over restructuring.

NASUWT staff at Llanwern High School will also take three days of strikes this week, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday February 11-13.

“We regret any disruption this strike action has on pupils or parents but we hope they will understand that this action is about safeguarding the provision of high-quality education at the school, delivered by experienced and skilled teaching staff," NASUWT's acting general secretary Chris Keates said.

A Newport City Council spokeswoman expressed disappointment that the strikes would go ahead.

"All public services across Wales have been affected by austerity," she said. "NASUWT has informed us that the reason for their strike action is based upon staff restructuring, redundancy and potential job loss, however the council will try to mitigate this by seeking redeployment opportunities."