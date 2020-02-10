POLICE are investigating after a popular butchers in Chepstow had a window smashed smashed during the weekend.

The incident happened overnight Saturday February 8-Sunday February 9.

Owner of Trim’s Town Gate Butchers on Moor Street in Chepstow town centre says the damage to the window will cost at least £200 to fix.

Matthew Trim had been looking forward to a well-earned day off with his family after a six-day working week, but said he spent much of Sunday braving the stormy elements to tend to the damage caused.

“I wouldn’t have had a clue what had happened if some nice people hadn't notified me via social media on Sunday morning,” he said.

“I had heard that the town was a little rowdy on Saturday night due to the rugby match, but I didn’t expect this.

“It was the last thing I wanted to do on Sunday, especially given the weather, but I had to get down there quickly at 9.30am to get it sorted because I knew how much water would be getting in.

The window has since been boarded up and Mr Trim, who recently made the final four of Wales’ best butchers competition, is returning to normality.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report on Sunday morning that a window of a butchers had been smashed overnight.

“We are investigating and anyone with any information should call us on 101 quoting reference number 2000049308, or you can contact us via Facebook or Twitter.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”