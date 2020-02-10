WITH the cold weather set to continue tonight, gritters will be out patrolling Monmouthshire's roads overnight.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures dropping as low as 1C, with "wintery showers" and some sleet predicted.

Monmouthshire County Council will grit higher routes and send gritters out on patrol tonight following the forecast.

READ MORE:

With the winds still strong in the wake of Storm Ciara, temperatures could feel more like -1C or -2C during tonight and early tomorrow morning.

The Met Office forecast said: "Wintry showers will start to ease through the evening leaving most with drier spells overnight.

"Some snow showers may linger, particularly over the hills.

"It will be feeling cold, and windy with a risk of coastal gales."

Monmouthshire County Council has tweeted: "There is a risk of snow/sleet forecast on high ground.

"We will be gritting high routes and patrolling areas of high ground this afternoon and evening.

"Please take care when driving."