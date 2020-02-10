UPDATE 8.05pm: Traffic has returned to normal following the earlier crash.

UPDATE 6.47pm: Traffic is currently queuing back some three miles along the A48(M) eastbound, and progress is very slow.

UPDATE 6.31pm: One lane is closed for safety reasons, and the vehicles involved are now on the hard shoulder.

UPDATE 6.22pm: Traffic is queuing back on the A48(M) eastbound to the roundabout for the A4232 Cardiff Gate link road.

A CRASH involving five vehicles has blocked a lane of the M4 westbound near junction 29 (A48M).

Traffic is queuing, with the middle lane currently blocked.