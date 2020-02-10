***UPDATE 8PM: Traffic on the M4 has returned to normal following the earlier delays between J20 for the Almondsbury Interchange and J23A for Magor Services.

THE CLOSURE of the M48 Severn Bridge has led to tailbacks on the M4 for almost 15 miles.

Traffic is queuing on the westbound carriageway of the M4 between J23A for Magor Services back to J20 at the Almondsbury Interchange.

The extra traffic is a result of the earlier incident on the Severn Bridge which saw a lorry overturns on the eastbound carriageway, closing the bridge in both directions.

The bridge is yet to reopen, and Highways England said it would remain closed "for some time" as the lorry would not be removed until wind speeds had dropped.

The AA is reporting a travel time from J20 to J23A of around 40 minutes.