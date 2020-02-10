A BLACKWOOD band has been shortlisted in the Best Group category of the 2020 Cardiff Music Awards (CMAs).

Rock band Super Marine, who only announced themselves as band last summer, are on a five-act shortlist for the award.

The quartet - Rhys Davis, Jay Price, Dan Barrell and Matt Davies - have already made plenty of waves however, with their debut single Decadent Flowers, released last October, having passed 40,000 streams.

And the band sold out its first hometown show at Blackwood Miners Institute, the first local band to sell out the venue since Manic Street Preachers.

The Cardiff Music Awards have grown into a major event in the South Wales music scene, bringing together and celebrating the best of the musical talent in the city and beyond.

With more than 3,000 nominations, the finalists are now confirmed and in the running to win one of 22 awards, including Best Group, Best Venue, Best Breakthrough Act, Best Club Night, and Outstanding Contribution.

Voting is now open to the public and will remain so until midnight on April 2.

The scoring system will combine both the Cardiff based independent judges’ critique and votes from the public.

The date for the fourth Cardiff Music Awards has been announced as Thursday April, 9 and the event will again be held at Tramshed in the city.

Visit cardiffmusicawards.co.uk for the full list of 2020 finalists.