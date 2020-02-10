A COUNCILLOR and his wife are facing jail after he plotted to steal a 4x4 from a farm while she destroyed incriminating evidence during his police investigation.

David Owen, 54, was found guilty by a jury of conspiring to steal a £9,000 John Deere Gator off-road vehicle in Abergavenny.

His partner Kelly Owen, aged 41, was convicted of perverting the course of justice for wiping the contents of a mobile phone used by her husband conniving with another man two days before the theft took place.

MORE NEWS

The pair were found guilty by a Newport Crown Court jury after a four-day trial.

Police discovered the utility vehicle parked on the driveway of Bridgend councillor David Owen’s home after an investigation began following the theft of the John Deere Gator on December 7, 2016 in Monmouthshire.

Lucy Crowther, prosecuting, said a man called Lee Powell was arrested in connection with the theft and his mobile phone was examined by officers.

A telephone number was saved on the device under a contact listed as “Dave new”.

Detectives made inquiries with mobile phone providers and found it belonged to David Owen.

They discovered a number of messages including the discussion of a John Deere Gator being sent between the two men just days days before the theft took place.

David Owen asked Mr Powell: “Got any goodies?” He replied saying he had a “nice Gator lined up buddy” to which the defendant responded, “Brilliant”.

After the guilty verdicts were returned, Judge Richard Williams said the couple’s offending was so serious they could only be dealt with by immediate custodial sentences.

They were granted conditional bail for pre-sentence reports to be prepared by the Probation Service.

The Owens, of Llewellyn Street, Nantymoel, Bridgend are due to be sentenced next month on March 2.