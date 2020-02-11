TYLER Phillips is living every gamer’s dream.

He gets to compete for life-changing sums of money playing a video game – specifically FIFA.

Oh, and did we mention he represents Wales and Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale?

But the student - Newport born and bred - is also grounded and, importantly, wise to the dangers of chasing the glory eSports can offer.

What is eSports?

eSports is a form of competition using, as you may have guessed, video games. These competitions can be between individuals or teams and very often, there’s big money at stake.

Last year, 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf won $3 million for winning the Fortnite World Cup. If you have a son or daughter that has a games console, Fortnite will be familiar to you.

If not, Fortnite is a survival game where 100 players compete against each other to be the last one standing.

When so much money is offer, how do ensure your child - or if you’re a gamer yourself – do not become damagingly obsessed with video games?

Here’s what Tyler Phillips said

“I don’t take time out of my day to play it (FIFA).

“I will go to university or the gym before playing it.

“For younger children it wouldn’t be best for them to play it all the time.

“Fit the time in basically, make sure there is a balance.”

He has always placed a value on education and work. Indeed, he is a Sport and Exercise student at Cardiff Metropolitan University and also works two days a week at St Woolos Hospital.

He added: “Even if I did win a tournament, I wouldn’t give up university because 10 years down the line, they could shut it all down.”

How to become an eSports gamer

If you are interested in pursuing an eSports career – and you’re balancing education and work appropriately, then he has some tips to get started.

Having the confidence to approach an agency helped him.

“I have always played FIFA and been fairly good at it.

“So, I messaged an eSports company to see if they wanted me.

“I just needed that extra push.

“It had been in the back of my mind.”

He is now signed with eSportsReputation and they managed to land him the opportunity to represent Bale.

If you’re focussing on improving your ability - regardless of the game - he has these three top tips.

1 Practice. Practice. Practice.

2 Watch YouTubers - look at what they do and learn from them.

3 Play people who are better than you at the game.