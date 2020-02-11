IF YOU’RE a first-time buyer looking to keep the cost down, then there are few places better than Blaenau Gwent.

Property website Zoopla have trawled through house price data to show how much first-time buyers need to earn to get on the housing ladder in every ward.

They’ve also revealed the average house price for first-time buyers, and the most expensive in Blaenau Gwent is £95,000.

That’s around £100,000 cheaper than the average house price for the whole of Wales - £196,481.

The data is based on the median house price and the assumption of a loan to income ratio of 4.5 per cent and 85 per cent loan to value – the percentage of the property value you’re loaned as a mortgage (in other words, the proportion you’re borrowing).

Abertillery

Median house price for first time buyers: £60,000

Income needed to buy: £11,500

Beaufort

Median house price for first time buyers: £75,000

Income needed to buy: £14,000

Blaina

Median house price for first time buyers: £90,000

Income needed to buy: £17,000

Brynmawr

Median house price for first time buyers: £95,000

Income needed to buy: £18,000

(You can buy this 2-bed terraced house in Brynmawr for £85,000. Picture: Zoopla.)

Cwm

Median house price for first time buyers: £75,000

Income needed to buy: £14,000

Cwmtillery

Median house price for first time buyers: £80,000

Income needed to buy: £15,000

Ebbw Vale North

Median house price for first time buyers: £75,000

Income needed to buy: £14,000

OTHER AREAS IN GWENT:

Ebbw Vale South

Median house price for first time buyers: £70,000

Income needed to buy: £13,000

Georgetown

Median house price for first time buyers: £80,000

Income needed to buy: £15,000

(You can buy this 2-bed terrace for £77,000. Picture: Zoopla.)

LLanhilleth

Median house price for first time buyers: £68,000

Income needed to buy: £13,000

Nantyglo

Median house price for first time buyers: £80,000

Income needed to buy: £15,000

Sirhowy

Median house price for first time buyers: £80,000

Income needed to buy: £15,000

Tredegar Central and West

Median house price for first time buyers: £63,000

Income needed to buy: £12,000

Six Bells

Median house price for first time buyers: £60,000

Income needed to buy: £11,500

(You can buy this 3-bed terrace for £57,000. Picture: Zoopla.)