THE FATHER of a 23-year-old man from the Monmouth area who died last week has paid tribute to his "deeply-loved" son, who he said was "the gentlest soul".

Jacob Picken's father Rob Picken said his family's loss is "indescribable".

After being reported missing last Wednesday, February 5, Jacob Picken's body was found on Friday afternoon, February 7, in the Kymin area of Monmouth.

"Thank you for being such a wonderful friend to us all," Mr Picken said of his son in a social media post.

"The community in the town, Haberdashers' Monmouth Schools, Monmouth Comprehensive School, Osbaston School and Monmouth Rugby Club are all rallying around.

"Our thanks to Gwent Police and emergency services in all they have done in the past few days.

"Jacob only ever knew how to express love and kindness, our hearts are broken for the loss of the gentlest soul."

Mr Picken asked for privacy for his family, and added: "Know that we are reaching out to you all in our hearts and drawing strength from knowing that Jacob was deeply loved by so many."

Gwent Police have confirmed that they are not treating the death as suspicious, and said in a statement issued at the weekend: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jacob at this difficult time."