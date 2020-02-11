UPDATE 8.56am: One lane is closed due to a crash between a car and a lorry, eastbound between junctions 25 (Caerleon) and 24 (Coldra).

UPDATE 8.51am: The picture below - from Traffic Wales - shows heavy traffic eastbound between junctions 23a (Magor Services, A4810) and 24 (Coldra).

UPDATE 8.47am: There remain 13 miles of congested traffic around Newport, though there are some sections of the M4 eastbound where traffic is moving more quickly than in others.

The congestion stretches back from junction 23a (Magor services, A4810) to junctions 29 (A48M).

UPDATE 8.23am: The bottleneck is around junctions 23 and 23a.

M48 westbound traffic is heavier than usual due to the closed Severn Bridge and people needing to go into England having to turn around at junction 23a.

This, along with heavy traffic on the M4 eastbound, is causing queues on the A4810 eastbound.

The queue on the A4810 - mainly people wishing to join the M4 - is currently two miles long.

UPDATE 8.08am: Traffic is tailed back for 13 miles around Newport, from junction 23a (Magor services, A4810), to beyond junction 29 (A48M).

UPDATE 7.44am: The ambulance service is at the scene of the crash near junction 24 (Coldra).

The incident involved two cars which have been moved onto the hard shoulder.

The inside lane was closed for a time, which is adding to the traffic congestion.

-------------------------------------------------------------

THERE is heavy traffic on the M4 east of Newport this morning, as the effects of a Severn Bridge crash spill into a second day.

The M48 Severn Bridge remains closed to all traffic until a lorry, which overturned in high winds yesterday, can be removed.

Drivers have been advised to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge instead.

The extra M4 traffic is causing congestion around M4 Junction 23 (Rogiet) and Junction 23A (Magor Services) in both directions.

Traffic reports show tailbacks and slow-moving traffic on the eastbound M4 as far back as Junction 28 (Tredegar Park).

Congestion (red lines) on the M4 and connecting roads around Newport. Picture: The AA

There are also delays on the M48 westbound, approaching M4 Junction 23; and the A4810 and B4245 near Magor.

MORE NEWS:

An earlier accident on the M4 westbound at Junction 24 (Coldra) has been moved to the hard shoulder.

Highways England said earlier this morning that the M48 Severn Bridge would remain closed while "unpredictable gusts of wind" make the recovery of the lorry difficult.

More to follow.