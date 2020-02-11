RESIDENTS in some parts of Gwent woke up to fresh snow this morning (Tuesday), albeit a light dusting.

There is a slight chance that some upland areas could have more snow tonight, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Craig Titchener, from Abergavenny, was rewarded with this beautiful scene (above) during an early-morning walk on the nearby Blorenge mountain today.

Mr Titchener also photographed this wintry scene (below) at the Keepers Pond, near Blaenavon, on Monday, with the snowy Brecon Beacons in the background.

Snow on the Brecon Beacons, taken from the Keepers Pond, near Blaenavon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Craig Titchener

And traffic reports show a light sprinkling of snow in Blaenau Gwent this morning, near the (A465) Heads of the Valleys Road.

The Met Office forecasts a 40 per cent chance of light snowfall in Brynmawr this evening, between 7pm and 11pm; and again on Wednesday morning, between 3am and 5am; followed by a sunny afternoon and heavy rain on Wednesday evening.

MORE NEWS:

In Blaenavon, a brief spell of heavy snow is forecast for midday today, followed by lighter snow showers between 7pm this evening and 4am tomorrow.

In Tredegar, there is a 40-50 per cent chance of light snow this evening, between 5pm and 8pm; and in Ebbw Vale, there is a 30 per cent chance of intermittent snow showers between 7pm this evening and 4am tomorrow.