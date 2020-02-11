UPDATE: 12pm - The fire has now been extinguished.

The fire has now been extinguished, with no reports of serious injuries.



A BUILDING fire near Pontypool has resulted in the closure of a road in the town.

Blaendare Road has been closed due to building fire between Victoria Road Roundabout and the A472. The incident is thought to have occurred close to the Coleg Gwent campus.

South Wales Fire and Rescue crews are currently in attendance.

Firefighters from Cwmbran, Maindee and Malpas are working to extinguish the fire.