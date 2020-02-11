WITH Storm Ciara barely out of the way, Gwent and the rest of Wales must prepare for the visit of Dennis the menace next weekend.

For Storm Dennis is heading for these shores - and a yellow warning for winds is already in place for the whole of Wales and much of England next Saturday.

The Met Office has issued the following information with the weather warning, which runs for 12 hours from midday on Saturday February 15:

Storm Dennis will bring very strong winds and potential for disruption to many parts of England and Wales on Saturday:

What to expect

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris;

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs;

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected;

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close;

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage;

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Gwent and rest of Wales and England are still recovering from the high winds and torrential rain of Storm Ciara last Sunday and into yesterday, which felled trees, flooded and closed roads, and helped cause traffic chaos.

The Severn Bridge remains closed today due to an overturned lorry, which cannot be removed until the winds die down.