A SET of ramps and a pressure washer have been stolen from the yard of a farm at Henllys in Cwmbran.
The theft occurred between Thursday February 6 and the following day, and an attempt was also made to get into outbuildings, causing damage to the main door.
Gwent Police are warning people to ensure that all tools and valuables are out of sight and locked away at all times.