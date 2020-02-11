FORMER Glamorgan and England batsman Steve James has revealed that his daughter Bethan has died.

The 21-year-old became ill on Saturday when James, a rugby writer for the Times newspaper and ex-Argus columnist, was away covering Wales’ Six Nations match in Ireland.

In a Twitter post on Monday, James said his “beautiful” and “most wonderfully caring” daughter, who lived in Cardiff, had passed away on Saturday night.

It is believed that Bethan was taken ill while James was trying to make his way back from Dublin, with his return delayed by the bad weather.

“We have the most indescribably devastating news that our beautiful daughter Bethan suddenly passed away on Saturday evening,” wrote the former Glamorgan captain.

“Our hearts are broken. She was the most wonderfully caring and kind daughter and sister to Rhys."

His wife Jane also posted the same message on the social media site.

Tributes have since poured in from friends and colleagues in the sporting world, including rugby referee Nigel Owens and former Wales international Tom Shanklin.

Glamorgan also sent their best wishes to the family following the tragic news.

Shanklin tweeted: "So so sorry to hear this news Steve and Jane. Thoughts are with you and your family.”

Ex-Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies posted: "Steve and Jane this is devastating news. There are no words. Love and prayers to you all.”