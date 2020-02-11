A CASE of the deadly dog disease Alabama Rot has been confirmed in Croespenmaen near Newbridge - one of nine new cases revealed by veterinary specialist referral centre, Anderson Moores.

It brings the total number of cases of the disease - also known as CRGV (cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy, and which has proved treatable in only 20 per cent of cases) - so far this year to 12 in the UK.

The nine latest confirmed cases are spread across the UK, with the others being in Kent, West Yorkshire, County Durham, Staffordshire, Devon, Worcestershire, and Surrey.

Alabama Rot symptoms include marks, sores or ulcers on the skin, and kidney failure, which can be present if dogs' drinking routine changes, or they are off their food, being sick, not weeing as often as usual, or tired.

“We are sad to announce more cases from this year, as we are now in the time of year when cases are most common," said David Walker, the UK’s leading expert on the condition, from Anderson Moores.

“Further confirmed cases mean it is understandably very worrying for dog owners; however, this disease is still very rare, so we’re advising dog owners to remain calm but vigilant, and seek advice from their local vet if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.

“While there is currently no known way to prevent a dog from contracting the disease, any concerned dog owners should visit www.vets4pets.com/stop-alabama-rot/ for advice and a map of confirmed cases.”

There have now been eight confirmed cases in Gwent, out of 216 UK, since 2012. They have been spread across 44 counties. In 2102 there were six confirmed cases, reaching a high of 52 in 2018. Last year there were 29.

Dr Huw Stacey, vet and director of clinical services at Vets4Pets, has been supporting research on the condition for a number of years, and is advising dog owners to contact their vet if they have any concerns.

“While it is understandable that dog owners will be worried by Alabama Rot, it is still a very rare disease and we’d encourage owners to continue exercising their pet," he said.

“If a dog becomes affected, the best chance of recovery lies with early and intensive veterinary care at a specialist facility such as Anderson Moores.

“Treatment is supportive, but is only successful in around 20 per cent of cases, which is why we’re encouraging all dog owners to use the online interactive guide to help them understand the clinical signs and confirmed locations of the condition, and visit a vet if they have any concerns.”