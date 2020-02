A PERSON has been arrested following a suspected deliberate fire yesterday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue were called to the fire on Crescent Road, Caerphilly, yesterday.

A spokesman for SWFR said: “Following a suspected deliberate fire on Crescent Road Caerphilly yesterday, an arrest has been made by Gwent Police.

“SWFR Fire Crime team are working with out partners to reduce deliberate fires in our communities.”

