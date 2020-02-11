A MAN who was reported missing has been found "safe and well".

Concerns for the welfare of a man who had been missing since last night prompted an appeal from Gloucestershire Constabulary.

Chris Weaver's car was found at Lydney railway station and it is believed that he may have travelled through Gwent and into Cardiff, via the train.

Services from Lydney to Cardiff vary in what stations they pass through, but generally they will stop at Chepstow, Caldicot, Severn Tunnel Junction and Newport before arriving at Cardiff Central.

But after an appeal, Mr Weaver was located "safe and well this afternoon".

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We are pleased to report that 38-year-old Chris who was reported missing from Parkend has been located safe and well this afternoon."

"Officers would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal to locate him."