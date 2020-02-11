PARTS of the M4 will close tonight for "essential maintenance".

South Wales Traffic have issued the road closure alerts.

Starting tonight and lasting through to February 14, the M4 eastbound J26 Malpas onslip will close from 8pm to 5am.

This is a total closure and local diversions will be in place.

And just for tonight, the A4042 link road to M4 J25A, Grove Park, eastbound will close.

This is a total closure from 8pm to 6am and there will be local diversions in place.