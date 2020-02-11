A MAN is due to stand trial later this year after he denied benefit fraud allegations.

Adrian Preston, aged 53, of Caerleon Road, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, pleaded not guilty to the charges during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

He is accused of two counts of dishonestly failing to promptly notify of a change in circumstances under the Social Security Administration Act.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between April 2014 and November 2018.

Preston’s trial is due to take place on May 6.

He was granted unconditional bail by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.