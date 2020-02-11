THERE are almost three times as many rough sleepers in Gwent as there are emergency beds available, according to Welsh Government estimates.

Gwent has an estimated 96 rough sleepers but just 36 emergency beds - estimates based on data collected over a two-week period with assistance from various sectors including volunteers, faith groups, residents and the police.

Newport and Caerphilly have the most rough sleepers, with 42 each, while estimates show that there are seven in Torfaen, five In Monmouthshire, and none in Blaenau Gwent.

However, all 36 emergency beds available in Gwent are in Newport - at a hostel with 26 spaces and a homeless shelter with 10.

So, what do the councils have to say?

Newport

“Newport City Council fully recognises there has been an increase in the number of people sleeping rough in the city, a trend that can be seen across Wales and the UK," said a council spokesman.

“We believe the head count does not reveal the true situation and the council is working with partners through a collaborative and coordinated approach to get a more accurate picture of the numbers on the street.

“The council works proactively, with partners, to alleviate homelessness and rough sleeping and this includes frontline staff engaging directly with those on the streets.

“Newport City Council, Gwent Police and specialist charities, such as The Wallich, Eden Gate and Pobl, work closely together as they recognise that there are some very vulnerable people in our society who need support, practical help and focussed assistance in order to break the cycle of homelessness.”

Caerphilly

“Supporting People commission Cornerstone Support Services Ltd as our rough sleeper outreach partner, and their team responds to all reports of rough sleepers in our area, offering advice and support," said a council spokesman.

“Throughout the year, Cornerstone support a number of clients who are sofa surfing with friends and relatives and others who report they are street sleeping or sleeping in cars for example.

“Caerphilly has an active night shelter partnership with Caerphilly Churches Night Shelter for every night over three consecutive months each winter period.

“Up to eight bed spaces with meals and holistic services are provided through this partnership.

“We are currently operating the church night shelters at the time of writing and will continue to do so until the end of March this year, but they are not being fully utilised by rough sleepers.

“Providing a permanent year-round emergency bed provision without sufficient evidence of the numbers requiring such a service would not be feasible.”

Blaenau Gwent

“The Council assesses every person who presents as homeless in accordance the Housing (Wales) Act 2014," said a spokesman.

“Whilst the Council does not have a direct access hostel for rough sleepers, this process determines if emergency accommodation is offered and is provided in the form of temporary accommodation.

“Temporary accommodation is available from a number of sources including Ty Parc Homeless Hostel, bed and breakfast accommodation and via the Private Sector Leasing Scheme.”

Monmouthshire

“Providing accommodation to those who need it and supporting people who are homeless or sleeping rough remains our top priority," said a spokesman.

“The council has provided accommodation to a number of rough sleepers over the last few years and will continue to do so, due to the priority that has been given to increasing accommodation provision.

“A key area of success has been the council’s provision of shared housing in Monmouthshire, of which we continue to expand.

“Monmouthshire also works with key stakeholders including Llamau, local churches and B & B providers to provide emergency accommodation to those who need it.

“We encourage anyone facing homelessness or knows of someone in this situation to contact our housing team so we can help.”

Torfaen

Torfaen County Borough Council has a night shelter for homeless accommodation, but it only opens when the temperature is forecast to drop below zero degrees.

“Rough sleeping is the very visible side of homelessness, plus there are a significant number of hidden homeless or sofa surfers who we are dealing with regularly through open daily surgeries and the housing solutions service," said Cllr David Daniels, executive member for housing and adult services.

“Thankfully, even though the council has seen a big increase in the number of households seeking support, the number of rough sleepers in Torfaen remains in single figures.

“Fortunately, this year has been mild, but there is still time for a cold snap, so our preparations are gearing up to provide support when it is most needed.”