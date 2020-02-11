FINAL budget plans which include a council tax rise of 3.95 per cent are to be considered in Torfaen.

The council’s cabinet met to finalise budget plans for the next financial year at a meeting on Tuesday.

Any major cuts have been avoided, and a previous proposal to increase council tax by 4.95 per cent lowered, following a better than expected settlement from the Welsh Government which saw the authority receive a 4.5 per cent increase in funding.

The 3.95 per cent rise - two per cent lower than last year’s hike - equates to an extra £51.96 per year on a band D property, or an extra £1 a week.

Councillor Kelly Preston, executive member for resources, said the authority had sought to “strike the right balance” between investing in key services and keeping council tax increases to a minimum.

“It is good to be talking about protecting and investing in services rather than cuts,” she said.

Council leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt, said he was ‘proud’ the budget prioritises areas such as education and social care.

He said that ten years of austerity has “strangled the life out of services that people rely on.”

“I very much hope this is the start of a new approach for future years, an approach that values those services and recognises the need to invest in them,” he added.

The budget will include an extra £3.4-million for schools in the county borough and protection of the children’s services budget.

It also includes an investment of £250,000 in a school leaver scheme, aimed at helping young people to achieve their aspirations, and £100,000 set aside to business rate relief for small businesses.

A one-off spend of up to £150,000 will also be used to support ‘greening and cleaning’ initiatives, including a Spring clean.

The budget proposals will be considered at a full council meeting in March.